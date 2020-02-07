App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC posts over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 639 cr

Total income rose to Rs 2,279.45 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 1,974.92 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 639.13 crore in December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.96 crore in the year-ago period, NHPC said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,279.45 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 1,974.92 crore a year ago.

Net profit for nine months to December 2019 rose to Rs 3,086.08 crore as compared to Rs 2,232.88 crore in corresponding period of last fiscal.

Net profit for the financial year 2018-19 was Rs 2,835.79 crore.

related news

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.18 per equity share.

The board has fixed February 19, 2020, as record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #NHPC #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.