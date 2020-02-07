NHPC posts over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 639 cr

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 639.13 crore in December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.96 crore in the year-ago period, NHPC said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,279.45 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 1,974.92 crore a year ago.

Net profit for nine months to December 2019 rose to Rs 3,086.08 crore as compared to Rs 2,232.88 crore in corresponding period of last fiscal.

Net profit for the financial year 2018-19 was Rs 2,835.79 crore.

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.18 per equity share.

The board has fixed February 19, 2020, as record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.