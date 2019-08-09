App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC posts 16% jump in June-quarter net profit at Rs 989 crore

Total income rose to Rs 2,754.48 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,479.09 crore a year ago.

PTI
NHPC | MFs' holdings each quarter: Sep - 2.96%, June - 2.87%, March - 2.58% | FIIs' holdings each quarter: Sep - 4.49%, June - 4.45%, March - 4.3% | YTD loss: 20.52% (Image: Company website)
State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted a 16 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 989.27 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 851.70 crore in the corresponding period last year, it said in a BSE filing.

Electricity generation is the principal business activity of the company. Other operations, that is power trading, contracts, project management and consultancy works do not form a reportable segment as per the Ind AS norms, it added.

As per power regulator CERC's Tariff Regulations 2019-24, notified on March 7, 2019, the useful life of hydro generating stations has been increased from 35 years to 40 years.

This change has resulted in depreciation expense reducing by Rs 20.58 crore, NHPC added.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #earnings #India #markets #NHPC

