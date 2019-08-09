NHPC posts 16% jump in June-quarter net profit at Rs 989 crore

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted a 16 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 989.27 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 851.70 crore in the corresponding period last year, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,754.48 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,479.09 crore a year ago.

Electricity generation is the principal business activity of the company. Other operations, that is power trading, contracts, project management and consultancy works do not form a reportable segment as per the Ind AS norms, it added.

As per power regulator CERC's Tariff Regulations 2019-24, notified on March 7, 2019, the useful life of hydro generating stations has been increased from 35 years to 40 years.