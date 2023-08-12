English
    NHPC net up 4% to Rs 1,095 crore in June quarter

    The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,053.76 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

    State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on August 11 posted a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095.38 in the June quarter compared to the year-ago quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

    The total income of the company increased to Rs 3,010.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,886.95 crore in the same period a year ago.

    The NHPC Ltd is India's premier hydropower company. Its total installed capacity is 7097.2 MW of renewable power (including Wind & Solar) through its 25 power stations including 1520 MW through subsidiary. PTI KKS KKS MR

