NHPC net up 4% to Rs 1,095 crore in June quarter

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on August 11 posted a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095.38 in the June quarter compared to the year-ago quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,053.76 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.
The total income of the company increased to Rs 3,010.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,886.95 crore in the same period a year ago.
The NHPC Ltd is India's premier hydropower company. Its total installed capacity is 7097.2 MW of renewable power (including Wind & Solar) through its 25 power stations including 1520 MW through subsidiary. PTI KKS KKS MR
