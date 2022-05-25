English
    NHPC net profit rises 7% to Rs 515 crore in March quarter

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    State-owned NHPC on Wednesday posted an almost seven per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 515.90 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

    The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 482.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, a BSE filing showed.

    Total income in the quarter stood at Rs 2,026.62 crore against Rs 2,100.12 core a year ago.

    The consolidated net profit in fiscal 2021-22 rose to Rs 3,774.33 crore from Rs 3,599.88 crore in 2020-21.

    Total income in 2021-22 stood at Rs 10,152.84 compared to Rs 10,710.86 crore in 2020-21.

    The Board has recommended a final dividend of 5 per cent per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 (Re 0.50 per equity share) for the FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

    This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.31 per equity share for the FY 2021-22 paid in March 2022.

    The board also approved a proposal for raising debt up to Rs 6,300 crore during 2022-23 through the issuance of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible taxable Corporate Bonds in one or more series/tranches on a private placement basis and/or raising of term loans/external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches.



    PTI
    first published: May 25, 2022 04:50 pm
