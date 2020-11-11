NHPC net profit down 11% to Rs 1,300 crore in September quarter

Total income in the September quarter declined to Rs 3,086.03 crore from Rs 3,360.35 crore in the same period last year.
State-owned hydropower major NHPC on November 11 reported a 10.8 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,300.40 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The consolidated net profit for the year-ago period was Rs 1,457.68 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
The company's primary source of revenue is from generation and sale of hydroelectricity.
According to NHPC, "Power supply being an essential service and their must-run status for Run-of-the-River (ROR) projects and scheduling to the extent possible by RLDCs (regional load dispatch centres) in case of ROR with pondage and storage projects." Citing these factors the company said, "No material impact of COVID-19 on the financial performance of the Group including interalia the carrying value of various current and non-current assets or the ability to service the debt of the company, is expected to arise."