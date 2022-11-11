NHPC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,366.02 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,366.02 crore in September 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 2,940.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,535.60 crore in September 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 1,335.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,350.94 crore in September 2022 up 11.27% from Rs. 2,112.82 crore in September 2021.

NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in September 2021.

NHPC shares closed at 43.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.31% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.