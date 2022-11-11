 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHPC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,366.02 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NHPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,366.02 crore in September 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 2,940.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,535.60 crore in September 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 1,335.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,350.94 crore in September 2022 up 11.27% from Rs. 2,112.82 crore in September 2021.

NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in September 2021.

NHPC shares closed at 43.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.31% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.

NHPC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,366.02 2,785.14 2,940.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,366.02 2,785.14 2,940.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.43 103.86 44.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 325.27 339.21 337.62
Depreciation 301.30 303.43 296.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 801.67 865.29 670.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,886.35 1,173.35 1,591.55
Other Income 163.29 205.72 224.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,049.64 1,379.07 1,816.51
Interest 106.83 136.68 134.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,942.81 1,242.39 1,682.41
Exceptional Items 217.74 48.02 39.92
P/L Before Tax 2,160.55 1,290.41 1,722.33
Tax 476.61 237.55 334.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,683.94 1,052.86 1,388.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,683.94 1,052.86 1,388.13
Minority Interest -150.21 -14.45 -51.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.87 0.90 -1.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,535.60 1,039.31 1,335.44
Equity Share Capital 10,045.03 10,045.03 10,045.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 26,951.81 25,904.24 24,988.90
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.03 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.03 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.03 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.03 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
