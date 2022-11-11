English
    NHPC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,366.02 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NHPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,366.02 crore in September 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 2,940.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,535.60 crore in September 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 1,335.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,350.94 crore in September 2022 up 11.27% from Rs. 2,112.82 crore in September 2021.

    NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in September 2021.

    NHPC shares closed at 43.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.31% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.

    NHPC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,366.022,785.142,940.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,366.022,785.142,940.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.43103.8644.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost325.27339.21337.62
    Depreciation301.30303.43296.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses801.67865.29670.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,886.351,173.351,591.55
    Other Income163.29205.72224.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,049.641,379.071,816.51
    Interest106.83136.68134.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,942.811,242.391,682.41
    Exceptional Items217.7448.0239.92
    P/L Before Tax2,160.551,290.411,722.33
    Tax476.61237.55334.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,683.941,052.861,388.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,683.941,052.861,388.13
    Minority Interest-150.21-14.45-51.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.870.90-1.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,535.601,039.311,335.44
    Equity Share Capital10,045.0310,045.0310,045.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves26,951.8125,904.2424,988.90
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.031.33
    Diluted EPS1.531.031.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.031.33
    Diluted EPS1.531.031.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am