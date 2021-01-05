NHPC Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,899.56 crore, down 5.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,899.56 crore in September 2020 down 5.5% from Rs. 3,068.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,188.04 crore in September 2020 down 7.64% from Rs. 1,286.38 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,021.03 crore in September 2020 down 9.64% from Rs. 2,236.62 crore in September 2019.

NHPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2019.

NHPC shares closed at 24.60 on January 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 2.71% over the last 12 months.