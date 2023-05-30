NHPC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,028.77 crore, up 21.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,028.77 crore in March 2023 up 21.17% from Rs. 1,674.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 643.40 crore in March 2023 up 37.73% from Rs. 467.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,098.32 crore in March 2023 up 25.88% from Rs. 872.50 crore in March 2022.

NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

NHPC shares closed at 42.91 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 29.44% over the last 12 months.