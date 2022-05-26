 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,674.31 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NHPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,674.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.05% from Rs. 1,609.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 467.15 crore in March 2022 up 9.26% from Rs. 427.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 872.50 crore in March 2022 down 15.56% from Rs. 1,033.23 crore in March 2021.

NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2021.

NHPC shares closed at 31.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.57% returns over the last 6 months and 24.37% over the last 12 months.

NHPC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,674.31 2,156.72 1,609.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,674.31 2,156.72 1,609.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 511.51 353.76 382.32
Depreciation 296.31 302.54 250.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 642.61 472.53 678.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.88 1,027.89 297.63
Other Income 352.31 217.00 485.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 576.19 1,244.89 782.76
Interest 133.53 130.45 215.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 442.66 1,114.44 567.58
Exceptional Items 109.78 -1,410.34 463.94
P/L Before Tax 552.44 -295.90 1,031.52
Tax 36.80 -1,183.29 559.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 515.64 887.39 471.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 515.64 887.39 471.89
Minority Interest -48.75 -75.55 -37.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.26 1.37 -7.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 467.15 813.21 427.55
Equity Share Capital 10,045.03 10,045.03 10,045.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 24,875.95 25,845.26 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.81 0.43
Diluted EPS 0.47 0.81 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.81 0.43
Diluted EPS 0.47 0.81 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
