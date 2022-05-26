English
    NHPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,674.31 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NHPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,674.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.05% from Rs. 1,609.17 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 467.15 crore in March 2022 up 9.26% from Rs. 427.55 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 872.50 crore in March 2022 down 15.56% from Rs. 1,033.23 crore in March 2021.

    NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2021.

    NHPC shares closed at 31.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.57% returns over the last 6 months and 24.37% over the last 12 months.

    NHPC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,674.312,156.721,609.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,674.312,156.721,609.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost511.51353.76382.32
    Depreciation296.31302.54250.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses642.61472.53678.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.881,027.89297.63
    Other Income352.31217.00485.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax576.191,244.89782.76
    Interest133.53130.45215.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax442.661,114.44567.58
    Exceptional Items109.78-1,410.34463.94
    P/L Before Tax552.44-295.901,031.52
    Tax36.80-1,183.29559.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities515.64887.39471.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period515.64887.39471.89
    Minority Interest-48.75-75.55-37.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.261.37-7.29
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates467.15813.21427.55
    Equity Share Capital10,045.0310,045.0310,045.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves24,875.9525,845.26--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.810.43
    Diluted EPS0.470.810.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.810.43
    Diluted EPS0.470.810.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
