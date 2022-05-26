NHPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,674.31 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,674.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.05% from Rs. 1,609.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 467.15 crore in March 2022 up 9.26% from Rs. 427.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 872.50 crore in March 2022 down 15.56% from Rs. 1,033.23 crore in March 2021.

NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2021.

NHPC shares closed at 31.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.57% returns over the last 6 months and 24.37% over the last 12 months.