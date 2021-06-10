NHPC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,609.17 crore, down 25.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,609.17 crore in March 2021 down 25.86% from Rs. 2,170.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 427.55 crore in March 2021 up 190.44% from Rs. 147.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,033.23 crore in March 2021 up 11.87% from Rs. 923.64 crore in March 2020.

NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

NHPC shares closed at 26.55 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 32.75% over the last 12 months.