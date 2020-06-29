NHPC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,170.41 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,170.41 crore in March 2020 up 0.56% from Rs. 2,158.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.21 crore in March 2020 down 72.86% from Rs. 542.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 923.64 crore in March 2020 down 34.47% from Rs. 1,409.56 crore in March 2019.

NHPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2019.

NHPC shares closed at 20.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and -16.60% over the last 12 months.