NHPC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,757.26 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,757.26 crore in June 2023 down 1% from Rs. 2,785.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,036.86 crore in June 2023 down 0.24% from Rs. 1,039.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,757.48 crore in June 2023 up 4.46% from Rs. 1,682.50 crore in June 2022.

NHPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

NHPC shares closed at 50.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.22% returns over the last 6 months and 48.15% over the last 12 months.