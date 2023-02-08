NHPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,582.76 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,582.76 crore in December 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 2,156.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 671.67 crore in December 2022 down 17.41% from Rs. 813.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,813.85 crore in December 2022 up 17.22% from Rs. 1,547.43 crore in December 2021.