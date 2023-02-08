NHPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,582.76 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,582.76 crore in December 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 2,156.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 671.67 crore in December 2022 down 17.41% from Rs. 813.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,813.85 crore in December 2022 up 17.22% from Rs. 1,547.43 crore in December 2021.

NHPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2021.

NHPC shares closed at 40.20 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.53% returns over the last 6 months and 34.22% over the last 12 months.