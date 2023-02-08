English
    NHPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,582.76 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NHPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,582.76 crore in December 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 2,156.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 671.67 crore in December 2022 down 17.41% from Rs. 813.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,813.85 crore in December 2022 up 17.22% from Rs. 1,547.43 crore in December 2021.

    NHPC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,582.763,366.022,156.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,582.763,366.022,156.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--51.43--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost315.72325.27353.76
    Depreciation305.65301.30302.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses561.77801.67472.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,399.621,886.351,027.89
    Other Income108.58163.29217.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,508.202,049.641,244.89
    Interest119.92106.83130.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,388.281,942.811,114.44
    Exceptional Items-505.64217.74-1,410.34
    P/L Before Tax882.642,160.55-295.90
    Tax109.09476.61-1,183.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities773.551,683.94887.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period773.551,683.94887.39
    Minority Interest-104.32-150.21-75.55
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.441.871.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates671.671,535.60813.21
    Equity Share Capital10,045.0310,045.0310,045.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves27,645.7326,951.8125,845.26
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.671.530.81
    Diluted EPS0.671.530.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.671.530.81
    Diluted EPS0.671.530.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
