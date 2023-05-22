NHC Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore, up 33.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore in March 2023 up 33.6% from Rs. 42.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 23.7% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2023 down 13.3% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022.

NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

NHC Foods shares closed at 40.47 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.12% returns over the last 6 months and 136.67% over the last 12 months.