NHC Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore in March 2022 up 10.96% from Rs. 38.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 83.19% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022 up 94.17% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.

NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

NHC Foods shares closed at 17.10 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.16% returns over the last 6 months and 140.17% over the last 12 months.