NHC Foods Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore, down 11.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore in March 2021 down 11.93% from Rs. 43.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 33.8% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021 up 1.69% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.

NHC Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2020.

NHC Foods shares closed at 10.45 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.28% returns over the last 6 months and 141.90% over the last 12 months.