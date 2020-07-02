NHC Foods Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.84 crore, up 6.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.84 crore in March 2020 up 6.65% from Rs. 41.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2020 down 45.11% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020 down 30.99% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2019.

NHC Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2019.

NHC Foods shares closed at 5.25 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.76% returns over the last 6 months and -6.25% over the last 12 months.