NHC Foods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.11 crore, up 25.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.11 crore in March 2019 up 25.69% from Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019 up 723.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2019 up 72.73% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2018.

NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2018.

NHC Foods shares closed at 5.98 on May 14, 2019 (BSE)