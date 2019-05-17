App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NHC Foods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.11 crore, up 25.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NHC Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.11 crore in March 2019 up 25.69% from Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019 up 723.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2019 up 72.73% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2018.

NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2018.

NHC Foods shares closed at 5.98 on May 14, 2019 (BSE)

NHC Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.11 30.63 32.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.11 30.63 32.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.12 0.13 0.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.23 28.73 31.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.18 -0.53 -1.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.55 0.47
Depreciation 0.30 0.31 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.86 1.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 0.57 0.62
Other Income 0.25 0.06 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.41 0.64 0.65
Interest 0.23 0.33 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.18 0.31 0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.18 0.31 0.33
Tax 0.29 0.11 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.89 0.20 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.89 0.20 0.11
Equity Share Capital 11.86 11.86 11.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 0.17 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.80 0.17 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 0.17 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.80 0.17 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 17, 2019 10:07 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #NHC Foods #Results

