    NHC Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NHC Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore in June 2023 up 8% from Rs. 38.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 26.47% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

    NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

    NHC Foods shares closed at 48.96 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and 167.54% over the last 12 months.

    NHC Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.0457.2438.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.0457.2438.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials---0.050.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.0545.1042.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.255.79-9.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.520.48
    Depreciation0.300.300.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.604.084.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.771.510.92
    Other Income0.660.210.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.421.721.06
    Interest0.840.420.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.581.300.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.581.300.45
    Tax0.170.560.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.410.730.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.410.730.34
    Equity Share Capital11.8611.8611.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.620.29
    Diluted EPS0.340.620.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.620.29
    Diluted EPS0.340.620.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #NHC Foods #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:44 pm

