NHC Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore in June 2023 up 8% from Rs. 38.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 26.47% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

NHC Foods shares closed at 48.96 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and 167.54% over the last 12 months.