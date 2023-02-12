NHC Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, down 25.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NHC Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in December 2022 down 25.89% from Rs. 46.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 34.35% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.
NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.
NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.
|NHC Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.22
|33.18
|46.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.22
|33.18
|46.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|30.64
|26.04
|42.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.42
|0.19
|-3.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.49
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.81
|4.97
|5.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.37
|1.16
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.11
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.46
|1.27
|1.01
|Interest
|0.99
|0.79
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.48
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.47
|0.48
|0.35
|Tax
|0.19
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.40
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.40
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|11.86
|11.86
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.34
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.34
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.34
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.34
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited