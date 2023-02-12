English
    NHC Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, down 25.89% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NHC Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in December 2022 down 25.89% from Rs. 46.17 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 34.35% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.
    NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.NHC Foods shares closed at 36.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 101.64% returns over the last 6 months and 105.00% over the last 12 months.
    NHC Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.2233.1846.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.2233.1846.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.020.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.6426.0442.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.420.19-3.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.490.50
    Depreciation0.300.300.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.814.975.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.371.160.49
    Other Income0.090.110.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.461.271.01
    Interest0.990.790.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.470.480.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.470.480.35
    Tax0.190.080.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.280.400.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.280.400.24
    Equity Share Capital11.8611.8611.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.340.20
    Diluted EPS0.240.340.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.340.20
    Diluted EPS0.240.340.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
