NHC Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore, up 72.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore in December 2018 up 72.7% from Rs. 17.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 14.39% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018 up 15.85% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.

NHC Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

NHC Foods shares closed at 4.98 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)