NGL Fine Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore in September 2022 down 17.25% from Rs. 78.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2022 down 65.02% from Rs. 14.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.85 crore in September 2022 down 58.72% from Rs. 21.44 crore in September 2021.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.97 in September 2021.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,409.45 on October 27, 2022 (NSE)