NGL Fine Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.94 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.94 crore in March 2023 down 6.74% from Rs. 78.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2023 up 8.56% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2022.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 13.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.72 in March 2022.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,500.70 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.77% returns over the last 6 months