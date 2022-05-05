 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NGL Fine Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.21 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NGL Fine Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.21 crore in March 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 71.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2022 down 45.08% from Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2022 down 47.45% from Rs. 23.35 crore in March 2021.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.16 in March 2021.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,996.05 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.06% returns over the last 6 months and 24.45% over the last 12 months.

NGL Fine Chem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.21 81.14 71.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.21 81.14 71.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.01 41.55 20.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.35 0.40 5.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.67 9.01 7.16
Depreciation 1.88 2.42 1.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.89 17.68 17.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.11 10.07 18.97
Other Income 2.28 3.84 2.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.39 13.91 21.50
Interest 0.37 0.42 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.02 13.50 21.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.02 13.50 21.18
Tax 2.16 3.55 6.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.86 9.95 14.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.86 9.95 14.31
Equity Share Capital 3.09 3.09 3.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.72 16.10 23.16
Diluted EPS 12.72 16.10 23.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.72 16.10 23.16
Diluted EPS 12.72 16.10 23.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #NGL Fine Chem #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
