NGL Fine Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.21 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.21 crore in March 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 71.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2022 down 45.08% from Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2022 down 47.45% from Rs. 23.35 crore in March 2021.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.16 in March 2021.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,996.05 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.06% returns over the last 6 months and 24.45% over the last 12 months.