NGL Fine Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.79 crore, up 102.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.79 crore in March 2021 up 102.32% from Rs. 35.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2021 up 9870.59% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.35 crore in March 2021 up 648.4% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2020.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 23.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2020.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,698.20 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.80% returns over the last 6 months and 350.99% over the last 12 months.