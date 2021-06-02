MARKET NEWS

NGL Fine Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.79 crore, up 102.32% Y-o-Y

June 02, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NGL Fine Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.79 crore in March 2021 up 102.32% from Rs. 35.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2021 up 9870.59% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.35 crore in March 2021 up 648.4% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2020.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 23.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2020.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,698.20 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.80% returns over the last 6 months and 350.99% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations71.7972.7937.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.7972.7937.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.6432.8515.43
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.67-3.552.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.167.815.91
Depreciation1.851.861.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.5013.889.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9719.951.97
Other Income2.533.651.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5023.603.24
Interest0.330.370.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.1823.232.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.1823.232.60
Tax6.875.720.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3117.512.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3117.512.03
Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.1628.353.28
Diluted EPS23.1628.353.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.1628.353.28
Diluted EPS23.1628.353.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #NGL Fine Chem #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2021 09:00 am

