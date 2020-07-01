NGL Fine Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.48 crore, down 18.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.48 crore in March 2020 down 18.36% from Rs. 43.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 97.89% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2020 down 73.85% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2019.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.02 in March 2019.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 333.90 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -38.36% over the last 12 months.