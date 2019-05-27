NGL Fine Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.46 crore, up 35.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.46 crore in March 2019 up 35.74% from Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2019 up 121.51% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2019 up 79.94% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2018.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 11.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.97 in March 2018.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 449.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.47% returns over the last 6 months and 8.36% over the last 12 months.