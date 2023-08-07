English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NGL Fine Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.11 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NGL Fine Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.11 crore in June 2023 up 9.81% from Rs. 62.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2023 up 1424.83% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2023 up 265.38% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

    NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 12.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2022.

    NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 2,010.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.31% returns over the last 6 months and 16.58% over the last 12 months.

    NGL Fine Chem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.1172.9462.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.1172.9462.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.5427.5731.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.656.653.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.799.198.27
    Depreciation2.001.921.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5318.8920.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.608.72-2.48
    Other Income3.802.693.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4011.401.16
    Interest0.240.320.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.1611.080.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.1611.080.67
    Tax1.362.550.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.818.530.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.818.530.51
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6313.810.83
    Diluted EPS12.6313.810.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6313.810.83
    Diluted EPS12.6313.810.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #NGL Fine Chem #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!