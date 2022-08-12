NGL Fine Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.94 crore, down 17.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.94 crore in June 2022 down 17.09% from Rs. 75.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 97.35% from Rs. 19.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022 down 88.88% from Rs. 28.05 crore in June 2021.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 31.32 in June 2021.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,612.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE)