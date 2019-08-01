NGL Fine Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.70 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.70 crore in June 2019 up 16.75% from Rs. 34.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2019 up 15% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2019 up 35.55% from Rs. 7.37 crore in June 2018.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 8.97 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.80 in June 2018.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 507.55 on July 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given 18.25% returns over the last 6 months and 46.82% over the last 12 months.