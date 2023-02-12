NGL Fine Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.80 crore, down 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.97% from Rs. 81.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 38.74% from Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2022 down 36.44% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2021.