    NGL Fine Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.80 crore, down 13.97% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NGL Fine Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.97% from Rs. 81.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 38.74% from Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2022 down 36.44% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2021.

    NGL Fine Chem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.8064.9581.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.8064.9581.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.5126.8541.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.746.630.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.378.429.01
    Depreciation2.002.022.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7518.3017.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.422.7310.07
    Other Income2.954.103.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.386.8313.91
    Interest0.260.120.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.126.7113.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.126.7113.50
    Tax2.031.753.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.094.969.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.094.969.95
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.868.0316.10
    Diluted EPS9.868.0316.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.868.0316.10
    Diluted EPS9.868.0316.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
