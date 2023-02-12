NGL Fine Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.80 crore, down 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.97% from Rs. 81.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 38.74% from Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2022 down 36.44% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2021.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.10 in December 2021.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,482.10 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -34.23% over the last 12 months.