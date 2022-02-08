NGL Fine Chem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore, up 11.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore in December 2021 up 11.47% from Rs. 72.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2021 down 43.21% from Rs. 17.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2021 down 35.86% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2020.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.35 in December 2020.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 2,632.85 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.98% over the last 12 months.