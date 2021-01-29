NGL Fine Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.79 crore, up 94.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.79 crore in December 2020 up 94.5% from Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.51 crore in December 2020 up 763.59% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2020 up 397.27% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2019.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 28.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.28 in December 2019.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,243.85 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 188.90% returns over the last 6 months and 175.83% over the last 12 months.