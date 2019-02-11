NGL Fine Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.47 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.47 crore in December 2018 up 11.6% from Rs. 30.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2018 up 57.8% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2018 up 16.05% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2017.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.26 in December 2017.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 454.45 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 26.41% returns over the last 6 months and 11.19% over the last 12 months.