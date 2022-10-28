English
    NGL Fine Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.72 crore, down 13.59% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 11:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NGL Fine Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.72 crore in September 2022 down 13.59% from Rs. 78.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2022 down 66.44% from Rs. 13.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2022 down 55.38% from Rs. 21.56 crore in September 2021.

    NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.52 in September 2021.

    NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,409.45 on October 27, 2022 (NSE)

    NGL Fine Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.7264.6178.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.7264.6178.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.3930.9847.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.284.26-12.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.058.909.11
    Depreciation3.253.602.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.8518.9616.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.90-2.1014.96
    Other Income0.473.144.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.371.0419.36
    Interest0.120.500.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.260.5418.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.260.5418.96
    Tax1.590.025.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.670.5213.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.670.5213.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.670.5213.91
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.560.8422.52
    Diluted EPS7.560.8422.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.560.8422.52
    Diluted EPS7.560.8422.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #NGL Fine Chem #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
