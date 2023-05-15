English
    NGL Fine Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.89 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NGL Fine Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.89 crore in March 2023 down 12.1% from Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2023 up 35.79% from Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2023 up 11.3% from Rs. 13.54 crore in March 2022.

    NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 15.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.12 in March 2022.

    NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,500.70 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.77% returns over the last 6 months

    NGL Fine Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.8971.9384.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.8971.9384.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.7730.6748.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.246.13-9.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.919.029.27
    Depreciation2.681.233.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0016.3124.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.298.587.09
    Other Income2.100.692.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.399.2710.06
    Interest0.340.261.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.059.018.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.059.018.53
    Tax2.732.531.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.326.496.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.326.496.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.326.496.87
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.0910.5011.12
    Diluted EPS15.0910.5011.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.0910.5011.12
    Diluted EPS15.0910.5011.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 15, 2023 11:23 pm