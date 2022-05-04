 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NGL Fine Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.06 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NGL Fine Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.06 crore in March 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 71.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2022 down 50.38% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.54 crore in March 2022 down 41.36% from Rs. 23.09 crore in March 2021.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.40 in March 2021.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 2,269.90 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

NGL Fine Chem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.06 81.37 71.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.06 81.37 71.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.99 41.71 20.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.05 0.40 5.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.27 8.48 7.41
Depreciation 3.48 1.90 2.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.30 18.73 17.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.09 10.14 18.71
Other Income 2.98 4.41 2.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.06 14.55 21.01
Interest 1.54 0.42 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.53 14.13 20.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.53 14.13 20.68
Tax 1.66 3.28 6.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.87 10.85 13.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.87 10.85 13.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.87 10.85 13.84
Equity Share Capital 3.09 3.09 3.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.12 17.56 22.40
Diluted EPS 11.12 17.56 22.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.12 17.56 22.40
Diluted EPS 11.12 17.56 22.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 09:37 am
