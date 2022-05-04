NGL Fine Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.06 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.06 crore in March 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 71.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2022 down 50.38% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.54 crore in March 2022 down 41.36% from Rs. 23.09 crore in March 2021.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.40 in March 2021.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 2,269.90 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)