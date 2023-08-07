NGL Fine Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore, up 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore in June 2023 up 9.96% from Rs. 64.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2023 up 1543.21% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.19 crore in June 2023 up 184.27% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2022.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 13.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 2,010.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.31% returns over the last 6 months and 16.58% over the last 12 months.