    NGL Fine Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.61 crore, down 14.83% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NGL Fine Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.61 crore in June 2022 down 14.83% from Rs. 75.86 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 down 97.29% from Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2022 down 83.5% from Rs. 28.12 crore in June 2021.

    NGL Fine Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 30.96 in June 2021.

    NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 1,612.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE)

    NGL Fine Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.6184.0675.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.6184.0675.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.9848.9934.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.26-9.05-2.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.909.277.46
    Depreciation3.603.482.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.9624.3012.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.107.0921.39
    Other Income3.142.984.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.0410.0625.94
    Interest0.501.540.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.548.5325.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.548.5325.57
    Tax0.021.666.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.526.8719.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.526.8719.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.526.8719.13
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.8411.1230.96
    Diluted EPS0.8411.1230.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.8411.1230.96
    Diluted EPS0.8411.1230.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #NGL Fine Chem #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
