NGL Fine Chem Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.86 crore, up 79.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.86 crore in June 2021 up 79.06% from Rs. 42.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2021 up 103.74% from Rs. 9.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.12 crore in June 2021 up 79.91% from Rs. 15.63 crore in June 2020.

NGL Fine Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 30.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.19 in June 2020.

NGL Fine Chem shares closed at 3,437.15 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)