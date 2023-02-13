NGL Fine Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.93 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.93 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 81.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2022 down 40.22% from Rs. 10.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2022 down 36.17% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021.