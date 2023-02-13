English
    NGL Fine Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.93 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NGL Fine Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.93 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 81.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2022 down 40.22% from Rs. 10.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2022 down 36.17% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021.

    NGL Fine Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.9367.7281.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.9367.7281.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6727.3941.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.136.280.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.029.058.48
    Depreciation1.233.251.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3115.8518.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.585.9010.14
    Other Income0.690.474.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.276.3714.55
    Interest0.260.120.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.016.2614.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.016.2614.13
    Tax2.531.593.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.494.6710.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.494.6710.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.494.6710.85
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.507.5617.56
    Diluted EPS10.507.5617.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.507.5617.56
    Diluted EPS10.507.5617.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
