    NG Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore, down 9.53% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NG Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore in March 2023 down 9.53% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 up 134.55% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 82.72% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

    NG Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.

    NG Industries shares closed at 82.93 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 21.07% over the last 12 months.

    NG Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.204.074.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.204.074.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.890.541.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.540.600.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.520.43
    Depreciation0.130.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.961.931.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.350.49
    Other Income1.151.100.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.351.450.66
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.341.450.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.341.450.65
    Tax0.190.280.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.151.170.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.151.170.49
    Equity Share Capital3.353.353.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.433.491.46
    Diluted EPS3.433.491.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.433.491.46
    Diluted EPS3.433.491.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
