NG Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore, down 9.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore in March 2023 down 9.53% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 up 134.55% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 82.72% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

NG Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.

NG Industries shares closed at 82.93 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 21.07% over the last 12 months.