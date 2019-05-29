NG Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 10.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in March 2019 down 10.42% from Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 38.37% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 down 32.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2018.

NG Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2018.

NG Industries shares closed at 59.90 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.59% returns over the last 6 months and -21.13% over the last 12 months.